Photo: WWE CCO Triple H Shares Signature Snap With Boxing Champion Terence Crawford

WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque shared a picture with boxing World Welterweight Champion Terence Crawford after his appearance on "WWE SmackDown" last night. Crawford has made appearances on "SmackDown" over recent weeks to the annoyance of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, most recently called out by A-Town Down Under during a segment on Friday. He decked Theory, with Waller quickly escaping the ring, allowing for Crawford to celebrate with his hometown crowd. Levesque later shared a snap of the pair, in his signature pose, to social media with a message of support for Crawford's next fight.

"Big shout out to Terence Crawford for bringing some extra world championship power to #SmackDown, ahead of his huge fight next weekend in LA. Keep showing the world what you're made of, champ," Levesque wrote via X.

Big shout out to @terencecrawford for bringing some extra world championship power to #SmackDown, ahead of his huge fight next weekend in L.A. Keep showing the world what you're made of, champ. pic.twitter.com/Y9SCkE9lIS — Triple H (@TripleH) July 27, 2024

Crawford will fight Israil Madrimov in his next bout on August 3 for the WBA and WBO Interim World titles at Super Welterweight level. His last bout saw him become the undisputed champion at 147-pounds, defeating Errol Spence Jr. for the WBA, WBO, WBF, WBC, IBF, and The Ring Magazine Welterweight titles in July 2023. Should he win against Madrimov, it would make him a world champion at four different weight classes. He has thus far fought his way to become champion at Lightweight and Light Welterweight, before becoming undisputed at Welterweight, with an impressive 40-0 record — 31 wins coming by way of TKO. His opponent holds a current 10-0-1 record, with just one technical draw coming in 2022 after a clash of heads.

