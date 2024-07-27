Tony Khan Announces Former WWE Tag Team Will Debut On Tonight's AEW Collision

Tony Khan has announced that former WWE stars Mason Madden and Mansoor will make their AEW debut during Saturday's "AEW Collision." The pair were reportedly signed by Khan for AEW and ROH earlier this month, and will be having their first outing against former tag champs FTR. Taking to social media to promote their appearance, it was noted by the AEW President that this won't be the first time he and Madden work together. "Mason Madden will make history as the first person I've worked with as a player at the Jaguars and a wrestler in AEW," Khan wrote via X. "We first met in a 2013 pre-draft meeting at UNC's football office."

Advertisement

Tomorrow when @suavemansoor/@GREATBLACKOTAKU debut on #AEWCollision vs @CashWheelerFTR/@DaxFTR,

Mason Madden will make history as the first person I've worked with as a player at the @Jaguars + a wrestler in @AEW!

We first met in a 2013 pre-draft meeting at UNC's football office! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 27, 2024

Madden — real name Brennan Williams — was an offensive tackle during his short-lived NFL career between 2012 and 2015. He was selected as 89th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, graduating from the University of North Carolina. But he missed his rookie season with a microfracture in his knee. After being released by the Texans in July 2014, he signed with the Khan family's franchise, the Jacksonville Jaguars, on a two-year contract in February 2015. But he was released just six months later, spending time with the New England Patriots from October 2015 until he was waived two days later to effectively end his career.

Advertisement

Madden then applied himself to professional wrestling, joining WWE in 2016 until his departure last year alongside tag team partner Mansoor. They teamed together in victory during Friday's ROH Death Before Dishonor, defeating Serpentico and Angelico during the Zero Hour pre-show.