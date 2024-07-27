Video: NFL QB Joe Burrow Responds To WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Telling Him To Finish The Story

Joe Burrow responded to comments made by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. After the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback got a buzzcut and dyed his hair blonde, the "American Nightmare" recognized the resemblance, posting a pic of Burrow with the WWE Championship captioned, "Time to finish your story this season." Burrow had yet to respond until a signing at a Bengals training camp, where he was asked to reply to the comments made by Rhodes. "The story's never finished," Burrow casually replied.

The story being referred to for Burrow would be for an elusive Bengals Super Bowl win. The franchise has gone 0-3 in Super Bowls historically, the latest featuring Burrow in 2021. Like Rhodes, Burrow is a second-generation athlete with his father, Jim Burrow, also never winning the championship with the Green Bay Packers in the '80s. This will be Burrow's fifth season since being drafted as overall first pick in 2020, graduating from Lousiana State University.

Rhodes has his own story to be focusing on, looking to continue his reign as WWE Champion with the odds once again stacked against him by The Bloodline. In Roman Reigns' absence, Solo Sikoa and his new rogue contingent of Jacob Fatu, Tonga Loa, and Tama Tonga have ransacked "WWE SmackDown" over recent weeks. Sikoa is now looking to concentrate that chaos on Rhodes at SummerSlam, challenging for the title his family lost at WrestleMania for the first time in his career.

