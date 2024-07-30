WWE's Lexis King Explains Outlook On NXT Relationship With TNA

Whether it involved playing the role of a young savage in the New Era Hart Foundation in MLW or paying tribute to his late father as part of the Varsity Blonds in AEW, "WWE NXT" star Lexis King knows how to navigate the pro wrestling landscape and decide how to fit himself into it. Now, just as he's settling into "NXT" nine months after his debut, the roster is changing following WWE's partnership with TNA.

"I think it's cool and all," King said during his recent interview on "Busted Open Radio." "I don't care what acronym — TNA, ECW, AEW — I don't care where you come from. I came from a different acronym at one time. I don't look at any one roster as a set bubble. I think, if you look at pro wrestling, you got to look at the whole landscape; you got to look at the entire roster ... so I don't look at different factions as this, that, or the other. I think everybody is an opponent, everybody is an enemy of mine, and if you're coming over to my show and taking spots, you're on my radar, because I'm the king of 'NXT,' and this is my domain.

"You're going to come in here and you're going to parade around that TNA flag? Well you better get ready to get in the ring and throw some hands, because I'm fighting for my spot, too. I don't care what acronym that is — we're all wrestlers, we're all in this business together, and I think we should all be fighting for the spots equally as hard, and we should all be putting on our best performances."

