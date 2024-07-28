Photo: WWE NIL Signing Mason Parris Shares Snap With LeBron James At Paris Olympics

WWE will have representation at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris through its NIL signing and 275-lb freestyle wrestler Mason Parris. Parris qualified for the Olympics earlier this year in April, defeating Hayden Zillmer 2-0 to book his place in Paris, France, competing at heavyweight. His tournament won't be getting started until August, but he was present for Team USA at the opening ceremony on Friday.

Following the ceremony, Parris and United World Wrestling shared a snap of he and Team USA flagbearer, NBA star LeBron James, to social media. James will lead the USA Basketball team in the hope of securing his third gold medal at the Olympics.

Parris signed with WWE in 2021 as part of the company's inaugural Next In Line program class, a drive to bridge the gap for college athletes into professional wrestling. He has continued to rack up medals in amateur wrestling since then, earning gold in the 2023 Big Ten and NCAA Division I Championships, the 2023 Pan-American Games, and the 2024 Pan-American Championships. He was awarded the Dan Hodge Trophy for his performances throughout 2023.

The Team USA heavyweight will face stiff competition in his class from Iran's Amir Zare, who won gold medals in the 2021 and 2023 World Championships, as well as a bronze prize in the 2020 Olympics. Parris won bronze during the 2023 World Championships, losing to silver medalist Geno Petriashvili, who will also be representing Georgia in Paris this summer. Olympic wrestling is set to be held between August 5-11.