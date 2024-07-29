Former WWE Star Dijak Speculates On Why Promotion Didn't Keep Him In NXT

Donovan Dijak is firmly back on the independent scene after his departure from WWE. Dijak's contract expired at the end of June, with the man himself announcing on social media the day before it expired that he would be leaving the company. Before his exit, he was a staple of "NXT," often being in and around the main event scene, but he never got his hands on the NXT Championship before being drafted back to the main roster and leaving the company entirely. While the reason for Dijak's contract not being renewed has yet to be confirmed, he speculated on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast why he thinks he was allowed to leave.

"I'm in NXT on a main roster contract. So at some point, whether it was before I went to NXT, or during NXT, or whether it's right before the draft, I think at some point a decision was made that he's on a main roster contract on NXT and that doesn't work in whatever capacity. I'm not sure, but my guess would be they don't want to renew a contract for someone who's on NXT. My guess would also be, not my guess, but I know that they didn't have a creative plan for me on Raw."

Dijak believes that WWE knew it wouldn't look good on them to allow his contract to expire while he was on "NXT" and being prominently featured, with a rumored feud with Trick Williams over the NXT Championship apparently in the works. Dijak believes that WWE's best bet was to draft him to the main roster with no real direction and let him fade into the background so he could leave quietly.

