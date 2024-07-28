UFC Star Paddy Pimblett Has A Message For Triple H About Potential WWE Debut

Outspoken UFC star Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett is open to making the leap from the octagon to the squared circle. While speaking to DAZN, the Liverpool native revealed that he'd consider joining WWE, and he's extended the invite to Paul "Triple H" Levesque to make it happen if he's interested.

"WWE pays big money as well and you've got to have a character, you've got to have a personality and I've got a personality, so it would work. So yeah, Triple H, if you ever wanted to sign me up, just let me know. I'll make an appearance for some cash."

While it seems that Pimblett is only interested in joining WWE if the price is right, he is a long-time fan of pro wrestling. During the interview, he revealed which performers he grew up admiring, including a couple of Levesque's old teammates.

"I have [considered WWE] because I used to love the WWE growing up. Shawn Michaels, The Heartbreak Kid is my favorite fighter. I'd love to Sweet Chin Music someone in the cage in the UFC. D-Generation X, when I was even younger, X-Pac was my favorite wrestler."

With WWE now merged with UFC as TKO Group Holdings under the Endeavor umbrella, the promotions have a business relationship that potentially opens the door to crossover opportunities. Moreover, UFC President Dana White said that he's okay with his fighters wrestling in WWE, so Pimblett probably wouldn't receive any pushback if the opportunity to wrestle presents itself. That said, one UFC star who won't make the jump to sports entertainment is Connor McGregor, who previously shrugged off the idea of joining WWE.