Athena Details Conversations With Tony Khan About Returning To AEW Television

Following her win over Queen Aminata at ROH Death Before Dishonor, it looks as if no one is going to stop Athena in ROH. "The Fallen Goddess" has reigned over the company since the 2022 Final Battle pay-per-view, and is on course to break the record as the longest-reigning ROH champion ever, with the record currently being held by Samoa Joe and his 645-day run as ROH World Champion in 2003 and 2004.

Thanks to her critically acclaimed run in ROH, many fans have wondered if she will ever reappear on AEW television given that Tony Khan runs both promotions. During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, Athena revealed that it is something she would like, but the timing of when she returns is key.

"It's something that Tony and I talk about quite a bit in person," Athena said. "It's like, 'Okay, we did Battle of the Belts, we're sprinkling it here and there. We've done pre-shows on multiple pay-per-views with myself and Billie [Starkz] and Lexi [Nair] in there as well.' I think it's just a matter of time."

Athena explained that the AEW roster already has Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm as the two champions with Britt Baker and Mariah May in hot pursuit of their titles, meaning that the AEW women's division is very congested right now. She doesn't want to get lost in the shuffle as those performers deserve their spotlight. However, she did have a message for the women of AEW.

"When I come to AEW, I'm beating the breaks off of all these hussies, and they're not going to be able to stand toe-to-toe. So if I'm the best kept secret, they should have been watching ROH," said Athena.

