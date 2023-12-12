Athena Explains Why She Wants To Return To AEW Television In The Near Future

Athena might currently be gearing up to defend her ROH Women's Championship against Billie Starkz at ROH's Final Battle this weekend, but she already has one eye on the future and what she wants to achieve next.

"I think the next step for me would definitely to take a crack at AEW TV again," she told "Under The Ring." "My first time around wasn't great and I lost to the all-powerful Jade Cargill."

Athena hasn't competed in an AEW ring since the WrestleDream pay-per-view and featured the last time in "AEW Dynamite" in October 2022. She got the chance to feud for the TBS Championship against Jade Cargill, becoming one of the many wrestlers who lost to the former AEW star. However, after building up her confidence with an impressive run in ROH throughout the year, Athena now believes that she is ready to accomplish the goal of holding more gold in 2024.

"I want to be a triple crown champion by the end of 2024. I am going after all the belts, the TBS Championship –- Julia Hart, the AEW Women's Championship -– Toni Storm," Athena said. "I'm not content with just beating up these fragile broads left and right, this is your warning, I am coming for you guys in 2024. It doesn't matter what anyone says, you got an X on your back and it's only a matter of time before we get there."

As Athena aims to secure additional titles, she must focus on maintaining her current reign as the ROH Women's Champion, a title she has successfully held for over a year, and will soon defend against Starkz.

