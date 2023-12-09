Update On Athena's Final Battle Status After Reportedly Suffering Injury At ROH Taping

The injury bug continues to plague wrestlers from ROH and AEW. According to PWInsider, ROH Women's World Champion Athena suffered a broken nose this past week at the "AEW Collision"/ROH taping in Montreal during a segment that will air on next week's episode. The injury was reportedly sustained during her brawl with Billie Starkz — her opponent at the upcoming Final Battle pay-per-view — when "The Fallen Goddess" was tossed into a guard rail or a ring post.

It was Athena who initially announced her injury, writing on X, "#BlameCanada Yeah just got the x-ray results...it's broken...I'm still gonna whoop her ass at #FinalBattle though!" While she quickly deleted the tweet, leading some to believe the injury could be part of an angle, PWInsider's report confirmed that Athena's injury "is legitimate" and definitely not part of a storyline. The report further noted that Athena plans to wrestle at Final Battle despite the injury. It's unknown if Athena plans to undergo surgery to fix the broken nose after her title defense against Starkz.

Other wrestlers from the AEW/ROH multiverse nursing injuries include AEW World Champion MJF, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, Juice Robinson, PAC, Thunder Rosa, Bandido, and Aussie Open's Mark Davis. Much like Athena, MJF plans to brave his injuries during his title defense against Samoa Joe at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view in his hometown of Long Island, New York. Athena has held the ROH Women's World Championship since last December's Final Battle, where she defeated Mercedes Martinez for the title. During her yearlong reign, Athena has successfully defended her title on 17 occasions, defeating the likes of Leyla Hirsch, Diamante, Skye Blue, Kiera Hogan, and Willow Nightingale.