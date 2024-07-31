Matt Menard Shares The Advice He Received From AEW's Chris Jericho

"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard is one of the newest members of the AEW broadcast team as he has become the full-time color commentator for "AEW Rampage." While he had originally started on "AEW Dark: Elevation," Menard sporadically appeared next to the likes of Tony Schiavone and Excalibur for matches involving his good friend Daniel Garcia, and has now fully embraced his new role, one that he actually took from Chris Jericho.

Jericho had been on commentary for "Rampage" since the show began in 2021, and during a recent edition of the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, Menard revealed what words of wisdom Jericho had for him behind the desk.

"'Just be yourself, have fun,' some of the best advice I've ever received was if you're having fun, the audience is going to be having fun, and I always try and remember that, you know?" said Menard. "Just make sure you're having a good time, because even if you call a move wrong — it's not my job to call the moves — but like if you mess up, if your words aren't right or something, but as long as your energy is that of somebody who's having a good time, that will translate to the audience at home."

Menard got his "Daddy Magic" name from Jericho during his time in the Jericho Appreciation Society, a time he looks back on fondly as it was proof that sometimes in wrestling, you just have to have a bit of luck. "I owe a lot to Chris for choosing us for that spot, for Tony Khan for letting Chris run with it. It changed my life, it really did. I could go on about Chris forever, you know?

