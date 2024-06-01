Chris Jericho Announces He Will No Longer Be On Commentary For AEW Rampage

If you're a fan who relished hearing Chris Jericho on commentary Friday nights on "AEW Rampage," "The Learning Tree" appeared backstage on the May 31 episode of the program, flanked by Big Cass and Bryan Keith (who Jericho christened "The Bad Apple" on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite") and told Renee Young that he would no longer be serving in that capacity going forward.

"Hi guys!" Jericho began in the style of his current parodic character. "Hope you're having a good time watching 'Rampage,' and I'm sure you miss seeing me on TV tonight, and there's a reason for that ... The reason is this: Last week I had an unprovoked attack from a youngster, a young man whose brain isn't fully formed yet."

"No respect!" Keith suddenly shouted.

"No respect, like 'The Bad Apple' said," Jericho continued. "We're talking about HOOK, and 'The Learning Tree' is far to valuable to be left exposed at the commentary desk, to be attacked like that. [laughter] So I've decided to step down from my role as the commentator. After [deliberately unintelligible] episodes of 'Rampage,' it's time for me to spend more time on 'Dynamite' and 'Collision,' probably three or four, five segments a week, because you know I love having my face on TV! Thanks guys. So I'm stepping down as the commentator, and even though I'm stepping down as Number One on 'Rampage' on your TV, I'm still Number One in your hearts. Thanks guys!"

"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard filled Jericho's spot at the desk on the May 31 episode, and Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer speculated that Menard would be Jericho's permanent replacement. On Saturday, wrestling historian Pat Laprade confirmed that Menard is permanently on the "Rampage" commentary team going forward.