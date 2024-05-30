AEW Dynamite 5/29/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I know that in past editions of this column, I have not been one to give Chris Jericho glowing reviews for his "Dynamite" segments. However, "TV Time With The Learning Tree Chris Jericho" tops the list as the worst segment he has ever had in AEW, if not any other promotion he's appeared in.

Advertisement

From the second that Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith picked up mics and began speaking to the second they put them down, not one good thing came out of their mouths. I don't think one can truly encapsulate the experience of watching the promo, but it was like a combination of watching a teacher in a preschool classroom give their students the most basic cliches to make them feel better when they get upset (i.e. Big Bill's "the leaves that fall off the tree in the autumn grow back brighter and stronger than ever in the spring" line and Jericho's "put a cherry on top of the adversity that is ice cream" line) and watching bad motivational speakers give a talk to an audience who didn't really care.

Advertisement

Jericho trying to talk to an audience who was vocal about not being interested in what he had to say (for the most part) came off as super cringe. Yes, Jericho's gimmick is supposed to come off a certain way, but watching him actively thank the LA crowd for their support while they're essentially chanting "f*** you" at him was incredibly awkward to watch. As if that wasn't enough, Jericho enjoyed touting his new Learning Tree University being a number one selling shirt and being the longest reigning FTW Champion (which everyone knows is not true) in what was an extremely bad look for him.

Bill and Keith's presence did absolutely nothing to help save this segment in any way, and they pretty visibly had no idea how to react to the hostile reaction from the crowd. It seemed pretty clear that they both knew things were not going well, and it just only made things worse. Jericho has tried to replicate the success of the Inner Circle with the Jericho Appreciation Society and this new one with Bill and Keith, but neither has proved to be as successful as the Inner Circle because they both revolve around the idea of faction members idolizing Jericho rather than working together and having equal say. Lastly, ending the segment with HOOK and Joe seemingly forge a new alliance with the common goal of taking down Jericho and friends created some intrigue, but it felt abrupt and came a little bit out of nowhere.

Advertisement

Written by Olivia Quinlan