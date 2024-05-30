Saraya Writes, Deletes Cryptic Post After AEW Books, Reschedules Her Dynamite Match

Fans expected to see a continuation of Toni Storm and Mariah May's ongoing mentor/mentee feud with Saraya and Harley Cameron on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite", as May and Saraya were slated to go one-on-one on Wednesday's card, as announced on AEW Control Center (the Control Center video has since gone private on YouTube). However, hours before the show, Saraya published, then deleted, a cryptic post.

Saraya's X post is suspected by some to be in response to AEW apparently canceling her match with May, which would have been Saraya's first dip back into singles competition since December 2023. Instead, in an odd move, AEW announced Mercedes Mone's in-ring "Dynamite" debut and first defense of the TBS Championship against Skye Blue during the broadcast, after Blue interrupted Mone's championship celebration and revealed it was she who attacked Mone backstage several weeks ago. At the end of the broadcast, AEW announced that Saraya vs. May would take place next week.

The move comes on the same day that The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez reported that AEW President Tony Khan, the promotion's booker, has been booking shows on the fly and changing plans at the last minute. Saraya's canceled match and passive-aggressive response, along with the sudden late announcement of Mone vs. Blue, seems to indicate another last minute call by Khan. Saraya was most recently seen fighting alongside Cameron, with the two of them taking a loss to Storm and May on last week's episode of "Dynamite."