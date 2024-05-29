Bryan Alvarez Says Tony Khan Is Making Last-Minute Changes To AEW Shows

Despite an undeniably talented roster, All Elite Wrestling has been battling declining ratings in recent months, and a new report indicates that the backstage environment has become far more chaotic than it once was. According to F4WOnline's Bryan Alvarez on the site's forum, the creative situation is not unlike that of WWE before Vince McMahon's departure, with AEW owner Tony Khan rewriting the company's shows at the last minute.

"Tony switched the script on [AEW Double or Nothing] multiple times during the afternoon," Alvarez wrote. "Most people, not just the wrestlers, have no idea what they're doing until the day of the show, and sometimes not until an hour or so before the show. People are flown to towns and given nothing to do, others are begged the day before the show to please get to the town so they can do something last-minute."

While Khan reportedly has long-term plans for AEW pay-per-views, the company's television shows are written just days in advance. Additionally, though he was once easy to reach, it is said that most people now have difficulty getting in touch with Khan. These changes have become frequent topics of conversation within the promotion.

AEW is currently in the final year of its contract with Warner Bros Discovery, whose networks air "Dynamite," "AEW Collision," and "AEW Rampage." A recent report indicated that Khan was unhappy with WBD's current offer, though AEW sources soon denied that to be true. At any rate, the wrestling promotion will soon have the ability to negotiate with other companies in addition to WBD, with a deal likely to be announced sometime this year.