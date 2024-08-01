Why CM Punk Says He Wouldn't Change Anything About His Acrimonious WWE Departure

CM Punk's tumultuous WWE exit in 2014 led to him taking a seven-year hiatus away from wrestling. During that time, he was embroiled in a lawsuit with the sports entertainment giant, leading many people to believe that their relationship was effectively over. Needless to say, it was a surprise to many when Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, but despite being on good terms with management these days, the "Second City Saint" wouldn't change a thing about his previous run.

"I think everything had to happen the way it happened, everything had to unfold the way it did. You can say, 'Oh, woulda, coulda, shoulda,' I could, but honestly, if WWE was the place it is today back then, I never would have left," Punk told Denise Salcedo. "All the things that happened, the arguments and the butting of the heads, and being injured and burnt out, and feeling like the people in a managerial role weren't listening, that doesn't exist in the current atmosphere. So, I don't want to waste time thinking, 'I should have done this, oh I could have done this.'"

Punk added that his WWE return has been special because of all of the history between him and the company. At one point, no one thought it would ever happen, but it has and he's happy with his current tenure in the promotion. Furthermore, Punk and WWE are reportedly restructuring his contract as they want to work together for years to come, suggesting that they've mended fences.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.