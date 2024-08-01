TNA's Jeff Hardy Lists One Thing He Wants To Change About Presentation

One of the most important aspects of Jeff Hardy's character throughout his entire career has been his presentation. Whether it's his multi-colored face paint, hair dye, or his flashy entrances and popular theme songs, the former WWE Champion has always added elements to his persona to make him more unique. Having said that, Hardy has recently revealed that there's one feature about his presentation that he would like changed.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," "The Charismatic Enigma" voiced that he's grown tired of the Hardy Boyz theme song and would like to showcase something different than the iconic tune.

"To be honest, when we went back to WrestleMania 33, I remember talking to Jericho after and I was like, 'Yeah, man, it was pretty cool, even though they played that old ass Hardy Boyz music' ... Yeah, I'm kind of tired of that Hardy Boyz music, really tired to be honest, but the people aren't ... I didn't realize how good it was going to be and now to still get such a good reaction because of our careers and all we've given to the business, it's just super cool to hear."

Hardy continued by saying he's looking forward to bringing a slower version of the Hardy Boyz theme song or one of his previous themes to TNA in the near future. Fans might get to hear more of the iconic theme music in future, too, as the Hardy Boyz have expressed an interest in returning to WWE as part of the company's agreement with TNA Wrestling.

