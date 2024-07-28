Matt & Jeff Hardy Discuss Their Potential In TNA's Relationship With WWE NXT

The Hardy Boyz have accomplished a lot in the wrestling industry, but there's one more goal that they'd like to add to their impressive list of accolades. Now that WWE and TNA Wrestling have struck up a working relationship, Matt and Jeff are willing to be part of the cross promotional festivities — and they want to add more gold to their collection.

"In wrestling, never say never and I will say that the NXT Tag Team Titles are not on the list of titles that we've won so we are interested in that," Matt Hardy told Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. "I think this crossover between NXT and TNA is great. It's exciting. It's unpredictable and I think that's a positive for the business and the industry."

Jeff also weighed in on the possibility of competing for the NXT Tag Team Championships, revealing that he's open to the idea. "I'm a fan of first time evers and us in NXT and just the vision of that is very exciting to me."

During the interview, the Hardy brothers discussed their desire to compete against The Motor City Machine Guns at some point. That dream might happen if Matt and Jeff do compete on "NXT," as Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are reportedly on their way to WWE.

As of this writing, the Hardys are free agents since leaving AEW earlier this year, but they've been a meaningful part of TNA programming since then. Matt recently assessed his AEW run with his brother, noting that he was unhappy with their booking in Tony Khan's promotion.