Matt Hardy Assesses AEW Run With Brother Jeff

Matt and Jeff Hardy didn't have the best run as a tag team in AEW, and it caused some frustration for the brothers. While speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the titular host discussed his disappointment with their booking, but he doesn't hold any ill will toward the promotion or its owners.

"I just think some of the creative decisions that were made once Jeff came back and he spent three or four months kind of proving himself, trying to earn everyone's respect and trust back and whatnot. I just feel like following that, we could have been capitalized more on. That's really the only issue that I had any gripes with. We were well compensated while we were working there, I have zero complaints about that."

During their time in the company, Jeff Hardy was arrested on a DUI charge and subsequently taken off television for several months. This stunted any momentum the Hardys might have had, and they barely featured as a team afterward. Matt Hardy has claimed that Jeff felt unwanted in AEW toward the end of his run there, and he wasn't offered a contract extension.

As of this writing, the Hardys are both free agents, though they have been working for TNA Wrestling in recent times. Despite seemingly being done with AEW, Matt revealed that he enjoyed his time there, even though he wasn't always happy with his booking.

"I loved my time at AEW overall, I love the roster there, a bunch of great people, a bunch of great men and women. Yeah, I was just was frustrated with these things and the fact that people maybe didn't listen to it, they just read headlines and things were taken out of context."

