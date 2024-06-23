Matt Hardy Says His Brother Jeff Felt 'Unwanted' In AEW

Jeff Hardy is no longer with AEW, and it seems that he wasn't offered a contract extension. While speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the titular host revealed that his younger sibling didn't feel wanted by Tony Khan's promotion, and he didn't have second thoughts about moving on after his deal expired.

"The only time they offered Jeff a deal is when they offered me a deal. Jeff didn't care. Unless they offered him something that he liked, he was good. He wasn't going to reach out. As Jeff was saying, 'No one has reached out, my deal might be up.' I said, 'I'm enjoying my time in TNA. Jeff isn't looking to re-sign, no one has reached out, Jeff doesn't feel like he's necessarily wanted there." As such, the Hardy Boys' AEW reunion came to an end.

Hardy said that TNA Wrestling was interested in working with Hardy as soon as his AEW deal expired, and the rest is history. The former AEW and WWE star appeared at this month's Against All Odds, and it seems that he'll be working with the promotion for the foreseeable future. Earlier this year, Matt Hardy left AEW after turning down a new contract, with the veteran unhappy about how he was being used in the promotion. He's indicated that he wants his remaining years as an active wrestler to be meaningful, and he seemingly had to move on from AEW to accomplish that.

Despite working for TNA at the moment, both Hardy brothers are free agents. Theoretically, they could still re-sign for AEW or even go back to their old stomping grounds in WWE.