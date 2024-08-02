AEW's Mercedes Mone Comments On Representing NJPW, Wants To Wrestle In The Tokyo Dome

Mercedes Mone defeated Stephanie Vaquer for the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship at Forbidden Door in June, and still remains the AEW TBS titleholder. Mone has now revealed that she wants to continue to represent NJPW while also having another major goal that she's aiming to accomplish in the near future.

"Winning the NJPW Strong title and the organization itself are things I do not take lightly," she wrote in her weekly Mone Mag newsletter. "Holding the belt is by no means a vanity play or bucket list accomplishment. While I'm proud of the historic win, as champion, I'm here to honor and elevate the title, NJPW, and the talent there, too ... Yes, I made my New Japan debut in Japan, but it wasn't to wrestle. Another dream and major goal of mine is to wrestle in the main event in the Tokyo Dome."

Mone added that she admires how the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship can be defended anywhere and looks forward to traveling to Japan once she defends the title a couple more times in the United States. In the meantime, Mone will defend the TBS Championship against Britt Baker at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium on August 25, which is arguably just as significant as competing in the Tokyo Dome. "The CEO" has plenty of challengers gunning for her gold, but it seems that she's more than happy to take them all on.

