WWE Star Reportedly Set To Return From Injury Prior To Monday's Raw

WWE is in Cleveland, OH ahead of this weekend's SummerSlam festivities, and an LWO member is set to return to action before tonight's episode of "WWE Raw."

According to PWInsider, Cruz Del Toro is set to take part in a tag team match on the episode of "WWE Main Event" that will be taped before tonight's edition of "Raw." Del Toro has not wrestled since Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, where he took part in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal which was won by Bronson Reed. Del Toro underwent surgery for an undisclosed injury following the battle royal. There is no word on who Del Toro's partner or opponents will be.

Del Toro had previously competed under the name Raul Mendoza before his name was changed in April 2022 when he joined Legado Del Fantasma, which was eventually absorbed into the LWO before founder LDF Santos Escobar broke away from the LWO to align with Berto and Angel.