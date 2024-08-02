Rob Van Dam Looks Back On Big WWE WrestleMania Match That Could Have Been

Aside from being a WWE Hall of Famer, Rob Van Dam is one of the few performers who can technically boast that they have a WrestleMania streak that is still active today. When excluding the "WWE Sunday Night Heat" pre-show from 2003, RVD has gone 4-0 on WWE's biggest stage, winning a variety of matches from the WWE Intercontinental Championship from William Regal in 2002, to the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2006.

Advertisement

However, that streak might have never reached 4-0 had things gone a bit differently as RVD revealed on his "1 Of A Kind" podcast that there were rumors of him potentially facing a fellow WWE legend at WrestleMania during the height of his popularity.

"I was told at one point when I was first there in WWE, getting one of those first momentum rides. There's a story that they were thinking of putting me in WrestleMania, maybe it was against The Undertaker, I'm not sure. It sounded like a main event spot, or at least the really high on the card spot, and said party [his opponent] said, 'No he's not over enough,'" said RVD.

RVD said it would be easy to take the reasoning at face value and be offended by it, but if his opponent backed his argument with logic and reasoning, he would accept being passed on for a big WrestleMania match with someone like The Undertaker. While he never got to face "The Deadman" at WrestleMania, RVD feuded with him over the WWE Hardcore Championship at the end of 2001, with Van Dam even picking up a victory over 'Taker on an episode of "WWE Raw."

Advertisement

Please credit "1 Of A Kind" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.