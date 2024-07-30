WWE Uploads Never-Before-Seen Match Involving CM Punk & The Road Warriors To YouTube

CM Punk has recalled one of his first matches in a WWE ring, where he wrestled WWE Hall of Famers Road Warriors.

In a recent edition of the WWE Vault, CM Punk looked back on his forgotten match against the Road Warriors, which happened way back in 2003. In the match, Punk teamed with Doug Delicious and faced off against the legendary tag team, who were in their Legion of Doom avatar.

Punk stated in the video that the Road Warriors were getting a "tryout" and first faced off against Goldust and Booker T on "WWE Raw." The WWE star recalled being put on the banned list the previous night when he put his opponent in a hammerlock DDT. But, he was booked for the next night as an extra and made it to the ring, and was chosen by Sgt. Slaughter to face the Road Warriors in a dark match. The dark match took place on an episode of WWE's Velocity show on May 13, 2003.

The unseen video of the match then aired where the Road Warriors, unsurprisingly, got a huge reaction from the crowd in Baltimore and the iconic tag team won the match after landing the Doomsday Device on Doug Delicious.

The match took place a day after the Road Warriors' return to WWE in 2003 on "Raw," four years after they left the promotion. Punk, unfortunately, couldn't get the chance to face Road Warrior Hawk or Road Warrior Animal again as he was only signed to WWE in 2005 by which time Hawk had sadly passed away. Animal, though, was still a part of WWE, but Punk and the late star didn't get to share the ring again.