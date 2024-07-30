Details On Tax Incentive AEW To Receive From Ohio

The state of Ohio is "All Elite." AEW will be among the beneficiaries of a newly-announced tax credit to support the film and television industry in the Buckeye state. According to an official press release, AEW will receive $1.275 million of the total allocated $36.7 million in fiscal incentives aimed to support theatrical, television and film projects in Ohio. The announcement specifically names a future AEW venture in the city of Cleveland, although when exactly that may take place is unknown, as AEW's live event calendar currently lists no Cleveland dates. There is, however, an "AEW Collision" taping on the books for September 12 in Dayton.

Advertisement

Regarding the tax credit, Governor Mike DeWine said, "Ohio is an ideal location for entertainment production; we offer big city backdrops, small town appeal, and everything in between. We're happy to welcome these productions — and the economic impact they'll bring — to Ohio." Ohio's local economy expects to benefit from the subsidy by way of jobs created to support these projects, in addition to the money spent in the state on various goods and services by the productions themselves.

By including AEW in the tax credit, Ohio shows that it values sports entertainment as an integral part of the entertainment scene as a whole. Ohio's Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik summarized the program's benefits by saying "From the stage to the studio to Main Street, you never know where you'll find the next great production underway in Ohio. ... The recipients of these motion picture tax credits will support local economies, bringing jobs to the state and showcasing Ohio's great communities." AEW last hosted a television taping in Ohio on June 15 in Youngstown, for the first anniversary of "Collision."

Advertisement