Tommy Dreamer Likens Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley To Another WWE On-Screen Couple

Dominik Mysterio has come a long way from his WWE debut alongside his father, Rey Mysterio, but the star is still subject to a lot of comparisons, especially when it comes to the late Eddie Guerrero. Additionally, ever since his pairing with Rhea Ripley, fans have further made comparisons between their angle and Guerrero's love story with Chyna.

On "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer expanded on the comparisons and where he'd like to see things go between Dominik and Ripley ahead of SummerSlam. 'Mami and Dom really has been a throwback to Eddie and Chyna, with mamacita, and you know — all that — they're captured so many moments; I mean, from Dom, even down to the mullet, the mustache, and you know about that history, and then now this with, you know."

Dreamer explained that there's a lot of plausible deniability that Domminik has in his current situation with Ripley, which is likely why things didn't go as badly for him as many might have expected. However, the veteran explained that he wants to see another side to the story unfold ahead of SummerSlam. "There has to be another episode of this in the sense of we need one more little cliffhanger to take us to SummerSlam. This angle will commence and move forward — good or bad — at SummerSlam, but how we get there is gonna be your key hook. Because straight up, Dominik said 'I don't love you.' She left, you know, crying. How are you going to have this woman scorned?"

