Photo: Jesse Ventura Shakes Hands With CM Punk Before WWE Raw

After teasing a return to WWE earlier this year, Jesse Ventura has now re-signed with the promotion, and even made a brief television appearance during last night's "WWE Raw." Like Ventura, CM Punk was long thought to be someone permanently gone from WWE, as nobody believed the "Second City Saint" would come back to the company due to parting on extremely bad terms, so it's fitting that the two unlikely returnees made sure to capture the moment they met backstage. Ventura took to social media, to share a picture of him and Punk shaking hands backstage before "Raw," and captioned it "Why did I come back? For moments like these."

Advertisement

As mentioned, Ventura had a dispute with WWE similar to Punk, when he and Vince McMahon couldn't see eye-to-eye anymore back in the '90s. He then transitioned his career into politics, which ended up being quite fruitful, as Ventura was Mayor of Brooklyn Park as well as becoming the 38th Governor of Minnesota. Ventura last appeared in WWE in 2009, when he was a guest host during an episode of "Raw." Outside of wrestling and politics, Ventura is known for his forays into acting, most notably his roles in action movie classics "Predator" and "The Running Man" in 1987.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen if Ventura will make any further appearances on WWE television, especially considering his age, but perhaps the wrestling legend could briefly involve himself in Punk's onscreen rivalry with Drew McIntyre at some point, similar to how Ricky Steamboat appeared during Punk's AEW rivalry with Ricky Starks.