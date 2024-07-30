Drew McIntyre Wants Your Vote For Most Savage WWE Moment Of The Summer

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk will finally have their first one-on-one match against each other at SummerSlam this coming Saturday. Despite several months of sabotage from both men, possibly one of the most pivotal moments in their rivalry together was when McIntyre attacked Punk in his hometown of Chicago last month, and now "The Scottish Warrior" has asked a favor from the WWE fans heading into SummerSlam. McIntyre took to social media on Tuesday to ask fans to vote for his ambush on Punk this past June as the most Savage Moment of the summer.

"Nothing more SAVAGE than beating up CM Punk in Chicago! Go vote for the most Savage Moment of the summer, presented by @SlimJim. Visit http://wwe.com/savagemoments to cast your vote."

Nothing more SAVAGE than beating up CM Punk in Chicago! Go vote for the most Savage Moment of the summer, presented by @SlimJim. Visit https://t.co/CsUOC22mgC to cast your vote. #ad pic.twitter.com/W4sriRkA5R — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 30, 2024

On last night's "WWE Raw," Seth Rollins opened the show and invited both McIntyre and Punk to the ring to officially outline the rules as their special guest referee on Saturday. The segment ended with McIntyre raising Punk's bracelet which has both the name of his wife and dog on it, however "The Best In The World" was unable to retaliate as "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce vowed to cancel the match at SummerSlam if either Punk or McIntyre got physical.

