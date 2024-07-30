WWE Star Sami Zayn Discusses Being 'Addicted' To Stress

Sami Zayn is one of the most popular stars in WWE today, and as the Intercontinental Champion he has a lot of responsibility riding on his shoulders and a massive challenge ahead of him at SummerSlam, with Bron Breakker vying for his title. On "Busted Open Radio," Zayn explained the amount of stress he experiences ahead of major matches, and how he's always dealt with it.

"I know it's not a cool thing to say as a 20-plus-year veteran, but like, I'm still nervous before matches all the time." Zayn explained that the feelings he experiences are different compared to nervousness early on in his career. "It's just nerves from I know what's physically on the line — you know you can get injured and all that kind of stuff — and, you know." The champion also admitted that he simply puts a lot of pressure on himself as well.

"Maybe it's not, you know, sounding cool to say that but that's the truth." Zayn is also set to air a comedy special ahead of SummerSlam, but noted that his experience performing has helped him through this endeavor as well. "There's a lot of moving parts to it, and it's like a huge source of stress, but I think I am sickly and weirdly addicted to that stress." Zayn — in an attempt to make sense of his aforementioned complex feelings — admitted that he thinks he needs to stress ahead of milestones in order for him to deal with the challenge, and feel a sense of accomplishment. "Maybe I live that struggle, and I need to struggle with something right up to the very end?"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.