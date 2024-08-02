Jeff Hardy Looks Back On Match With WWE Hall Of Famer Razor Ramon Aka Scott Hall

One of the little-known cult favorite matches that took place in pro wrestling lore was a teenage Jeff Hardy vs Razor Ramon, aka Scott Hall. At the tender age of 16, Hardy found himself thrust into a match with one of the icons of the squared circle, facing a future WWE Hall of Famer in a match that would help forge the "Charismatic Enigma" we know today.

Advertisement

During a session on "Busted Open Radio," Hardy offered listeners a raw glimpse into the match that nearly extinguished his wrestling dreams before they truly ignited.

"When I think about that match, I just know...that ring back then was so hard. I was probably 185-190 pounds, and oh it was so hard. We had never been in it before and he was stiff with a few things," Hardy reminisced. "I was 16, just terrified, you know? It was just rough. And I had the feeling when it was over, I was like oh my God, I don't ever want to do that again. ... But then the next night, I wrestled Sean, the 123 Kid. And it just refilled my soul. It was fun again."

In a testament to the cyclical nature of pro wrestling, Hardy drew a parallel between this formative encounter and a more recent ring renaissance, illustrating the sport's ability to reignite even the most jaded performer's passion.

Advertisement

"And that happened actually the second night I wrestled Darby Allin. I went into work that day and I was ready to just ask for my release and go back on the indies and really start loving the craft again," Hardy mused. "After I wrestled Darby that night, it refilled my soul...Like oh my God this is fun and this is why I love it."

Hardy recently returned to TNA, reuniting with brother Matt to resurrect the iconic Hardy Boyz tag team.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.