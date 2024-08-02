Former WWE Star Dolph Ziggler Recalls Outlook He Was Given At Start Of Career

Nic Nemeth, known to WWE fans as Dolph Ziggler, had an impressive 19-year tenure with WWE before he was released in September of last year. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Nick Nemeth (Ziggler's real name) looked back on the stark reality check he was given upon joining WWE, highlighting the company's pragmatic approach to new talent.

"I was told when I was brand new to WWE and I get hired, they go, there's a window of 3.1 years that you will be on television on average. Some people it's a couple of days. Some people, it's The Undertaker and it's 35 years," Nemeth said. "Most likely, you're gonna be here for a year or two and you're gonna be an independent wrestler. And how do you want to use it [the brand you built in WWE]?"

This early guidance has shaped Nemeth's approach to his post-WWE career, influencing his strategy on the independent scene and his appreciation for fan loyalty. He elaborated on how this mindset continues to serve him.

"You want to stay relevant. You want everyone talking about you all the time. ... There should be ups and downs. You should disappear for a while. You should make yourself scarce," Nemeth stated. "They [wrestling fans] are so loyal to you if they like you or want to stick with you. They followed me to comedy when I had never done it before and stuck around 15 years later to come to the shows and say, it's a fun thing. They are so loyal above and beyond that they will follow you if you try these different endeavors."

Since parting ways with WWE, Nemeth has gone on to become the TNA World Champion and the AAA Mega Champion. He also briefly held the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.

