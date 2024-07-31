Why WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Says He's Proud Of AEW Star MJF

AEW American Champion MJF might be one of the most hated men in wrestling, but he has got one group of people behind him that will always have his back; the Jewish community. MJF has been very open about being a Jewish wrestler and what he had to go through as a child growing up in New York, with his promos that touched on being bullied in school standing as some of his most critically acclaimed.

Someone else who is extremely proud to be a Jewish wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, who revealed to Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast that he is very happy for the AEW star. "I'm proud that he has treated his career as such," Goldberg said. "Very much so, because it's not the normal path and you're going to get resistance." The former WCW star revealed that he knew he was going to be lambasted by people in the deep south, and was terrified about his first trip to Saudi Arabia with WWE. However, he was very happy he could break the preconceived stereotypes, which is arguably the one thing about his wrestling career that Goldberg is most proud of.

"That was a huge dream of mine, and mission of mine to break that stereotype" Goldberg explained. "Of all my accomplishments, that's the biggest one that I've ever been bestowed and given is the fact that I made little Jewish kids lives a little bit easier, in that I gave them the ability to understand that they didn't have to follow that stereotypical path of just being someone who's ... to themselves, and understated, and weak, and frail. Bulls**t, not me, not happening."

