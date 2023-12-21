MJF Discusses The Importance Of Representing Jewish People As AEW Champion

MJF has often made a point of bringing up his history as a bullied, Jewish kid. The recent National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame inductee wears his religion proudly, even using it as fodder for a feud with Juice Robinson earlier this year. In a new interview with the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast," the AEW World Champion says he doesn't take the responsibility lightly.

"[Anitisemetism has] been around forever and certain events happen in the world, the people that were already antisemitic have an excuse to be outwardly antisemitic," MJF explained. "So to me [the induction] was so important to show that Jews are brave. Jews are kind. Jews are funny. Jews can be athletes. Jews can be anything. But most of all, Jews are human and we should all be treating each other as such."

The ROH World Tag Team Champion believes that the rising tide of antisemitism in American politics, especially among leaders of the country, both current and future, makes it so much more important for him to wear his Judaism proudly as the top champion of a nationally televised promotion for over a full year.

"I feel so proud to be AEW World Champion," MJF continued. "And to be openly discussing my Judaism is very important and I think it's important that I never shut up about it."

MJF is set to defend his AEW World Championship against former ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe on December 30 at AEW Worlds End in his hometown of Long Island, NY.