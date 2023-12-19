AEW World Champion MJF Comments On Induction Into National Jewish Sports Hall Of Fame

AEW World Champion MJF has commented with pride on his induction into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

The AEW star posted on X about his induction into the Hall of Fame, an accolade reserved for American Jews who have made significant contributions to the field of sports. MJF stated that he's proud to be a Jew and asked for everyone to treat each other with respect, but also stayed in character and gloated that he deserves special treatment.

"I can't put into words what today meant to me. With the rampant discrimination and bigotry seen worldwide i proudly say i'm not just a Jew, I'm a human. We should all treat each other as such. Except me...I deserve special treatment because I'm a hall-of-fame level human," said MJF.

Ahead of the ceremony, which was held in Commack, Long Island, MJF said that he was honored to go into the Hall of Fame, which also features his great-great uncle, the late footballer Benny Friedman, who was inducted in 2004. The Hall of Fame plaque stated that the AEW star is committed to utilizing his platform to spotlight the presence of antisemitism in society. With this induction, MJF became only the third pro wrestling star to enter the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, following Goldberg and Raven, who were inducted in 2010 and 2009, respectively.

The AEW World Champion has previously addressed the antisemitism he has faced, even mentioning it on AEW television, and also spoke earlier this year at the "Stand up to Jewish Hate" conference.