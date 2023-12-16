AEW World Champion MJF Reveals He's Set To Receive Huge Honor

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has had a career year. Coming into 2023, MJF was already the reigning and defending AEW World Heavyweight Champion having defeated Jon Moxley for the title at the Full Gear pay-per-view event in November 2022. Since that time, the AEW World Heavyweight Champion has not only successfully defended his title, but he's also added to it. On August 27, 2023, at the "Zero Hour" portion of AEW's All In, he and Better Than You Bay Bay tag team partner Adam Cole captured the ROH World Tag Team Championship defeating Aussie Open in front of the biggest live audience in AEW's history. News has now emerged that MJF will very soon be inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.

Earlier today, MJF posted about the upcoming induction on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, noting how it's "an incredible honor."

The last professional wrestler to be inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame is former WWE Universal Champion and former WCW World Champion Bill Goldberg. Goldberg was inducted in 2010.

This year's National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame induction takes place on Monday, December 18, 2023, in Commack, New York. Of course, on December 30, at AEW's Worlds End pay-per-view event, MJF will attempt to conclude his career year in winning fashion when he defends his AEW World Heavyweight Championship against Samoa Joe. The last time the two met MJF successfully defended the championship on the Grand Slam special edition of "AEW Dynamite."