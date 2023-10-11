MJF Issues Statement On Controversial Segment From AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday

Jay White and his "Bang Bang Gang" made things a tad too personal with MJF on last night's "AEW Dynamite" when Juice Robinson referenced the story of the AEW World Champion getting bullied as a child. During his feud with CM Punk, MJF narrated the story of his high school football teammates using racial epithets and throwing a roll of quarters at him on a regular basis, causing him to develop severe insecurities as a teenager.

In reference to the physical torment endured by MJF, Robinson pulled out a roll of quarters with "FRIEDMAN" written across it, while declaring his intentions to participate in next week's Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal. The segment ended with an irate MJF sending a stern warning to Robinson. "You come near me with those quarters, I'll eat you alive, you piece of s–t," MJF said before storming out.

Later in the night, MJF addressed the controversial segment on X, along with a reminder that he will speak at a "Stand up to Jewish hate" convention later this week.

"Tonight that piece of s–t, Juice Robinson decided to bring up a story from my childhood that has left me scared," MJF wrote. "I'm glad he did. He brought awareness to something we've all gone through in one way, shape, or form in our lives. On behalf of anyone who's ever been bullied for being different in any capacity. I look forward to leaving him scared too. I also look forward to this Thursday #StandUpToJewishHate."

MJF will defend his AEW World Championship against White at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. In the lead-up to the bout, MJF will put his Dynamite Diamond Ring on the line against the winner of next week's battle royal, which could potentially be Robinson. As of this writing, AEW has yet to name the remainder of the 12 participants in the battle royal.