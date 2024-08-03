Scorpio Sky Discusses The Handling Of His AEW TNT Title Run

AEW star Scorpio Sky recently reflected on the several battles he had over the TNT Championship with Sammy Guevara in 2022, specifically their third and final bout in a Ladder match. However, Sky has now revealed that he feels AEW did not capitalize on the momentum both men had gained throughout their feud. Speaking on "Insight," Sky went into detail about feeling the need to turn babyface in his feud with Guevara, and thinking AEW missed an opportunity to launch something greater for both men by not listening to the audience.

"I think that we didn't capitalize on that the way we should have. The thing with Sammy and I, the fans in the beginning, he was the baby face I was the heel, and then they started turning during and we didn't lean right into that, and at the time I was thinking like I need to probably go babyface here like this is like listen to the audience but that wasn't really the plan. So it was a little bit of a push and pull type of situation where we probably should have just listened to the audience."

Sky hasn't been seen on AEW television since last September, when he wrestled Andrade El Idolo on "AEW Collision." The former TNT Champion has been dealing with an ongoing knee injury that has continued to get re-aggravated, however Sky has now revealed that he's officially healthy and is ready to return to the ring, but admitted he needs time to get back in-rotation after being absent.

