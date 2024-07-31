CM Punk Addresses Expectations Of Fairness From Seth Rollins At WWE SummerSlam 2024

Shortly after being medically cleared, CM Punk announced that he would finally be having his match against Drew McIntyre after the two slowly built towards their clash over the past few months. However, Seth Rollins has involved himself in the feud, and will be the Special Guest Referee. Speaking with "ESPN," Punk commented on Rollins' involvement and whether he's worried at all. "I don't think he's going to be fair. I don't know if I have the capacity to be nervous about it, because I'm nervous about a great other many things leading up to Saturday. I almost can't worry about it, you know?" Punk then admitted that if he whined about it, he'd say that Rollins' inclusion was unfair, but it's something he has to deal with.

Additionally, Punk was asked to cut a brief promo to hype up his match against McIntyre, and laid out a stern warning. "If you like me in a three-piece suit, three is the number of pieces I'm going to tear Drew McIntyre into. This is a man who has injured me and gloated about my injury. And look, I know a lot of people don't like me — Drew's one of them — but the reason people love me is because when I get knocked out? I get back up."

It remains to be seen who of the two men will walk away victorious, or whether Punk can somehow screw McIntyre out of the victory again, either way, their clash is set for this weekend's SummerSlam, and fans of all three men in the match will not want to miss the showdown.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ESPN" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.