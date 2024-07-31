Athena Reflects On Milestone In ROH Championship Reign

AEW and ROH star Athena has officially surpassed 600 days as ROH Women's World Champion, joining an elite class with just Samoa Joe. Capturing the title from Mercedes Martinez at Final Battle 2022, the self-proclaimed "Forever Champion" is now just 46 days away from unseating Joe as the longest-reigning ROH titleholder, looking to surpass his World title reign from 2003. "Forever can be a long time ... Bwahahaha," Athena addressed the milestone via X. "Happy 600 days to me!!!"

Athena is fresh off defending her title at Death Before Dishonor last Friday, retaining over Queen Aminata after 20 minutes of action. One of her previous challengers and "Minion in Training" Billie Starkz was also in action that night, losing the Women's Television Championship to Red Velvet, but made sure to keep her mentor's title reign alive by interfering in the bout between Athena and Aminata.

Athena has thus far defended the title on 23 occasions staged on both ROH and AEW programming, as well as for indie outfit Prestige Wrestling. In reaching 600 days, she has eclipsed title reigns held by the likes of Nigel McGuinness, Rush, and Jay Lethal, and could well find herself the longest-reigning in history with the next marquee ROH show yet to be announced. Working off the events schedule of 2023, ROH will likely get its next pay-per-view event over the holidays in the form of Final Battle. By that stage she would have amassed around 720 days as champion.

