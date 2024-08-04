Bully Ray Describes WWE Talent Queued Up For Paul Heyman At WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray's legacy is closely tied to ECW and therefore ECW's main creative force, Paul Heyman. "The Advocate" was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. During a segment on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray revealed that WWE Superstars were not shy about showing their respect for Heyman during WrestleMania 40 weekend.

"I gotta tell you Dave [Lagreca], being there at WrestleMania and 'Smackdown,' watching the talent basically lining up to talk to him for advice was...very interesting to witness. Almost like they're waiting to kiss the ring," Ray said. "To see talent just waiting on talking to him. Like the opening scene of "The Godfather" ... they're all waiting on line to talk to Paul, to kiss the ring, to get a little bit of advice. 'Cause Paul's got a proven track record."

Bully Ray went on to elaborate on Heyman's unique ability to unlock hidden potential in performers, drawing parallels to his own experience and that of fellow "ECW" alumnus Taz.

"He is one of the only people out there that I know who can sit there and help you find the real version of you. The part of you that you don't know exists. The part of you that is down deep that he can bring out of you. I know he did it to me. I know he did it with Taz. ... Paul was able to take Taz, 5'8, and make him the most credible killer in the wrestling business for about three years."

