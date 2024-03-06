Bully Ray Reacts To News Of Paul Heyman's 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Selection

Earlier this week, WWE announced the first Hall of Fame inductee for the class of 2024 — former ECW owner and longtime onscreen manager Paul Heyman. Having played a role in the wrestling industry since a very young age, and considering Philadelphia's close association with ECW, Heyman makes sense as an inductee this year. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," former ECW star Bully Ray shared some of his thoughts on his old boss's induction.

"Congratulations to Paul," Bully said. "Extremely well-deserving nomination. Forget about ECW for a second. Let's take ECW out of the equation because we all know what Paul was able to accomplish with ECW. Let's just talk about Paul's body of work as a performer. That alone puts him in the Hall of Fame."

Bully then went over some of Heyman's onscreen accolades, dating back to his work managing the Samoan Swat Team in the 1980s, managing Mark Callaway before he adopted The Undertaker persona, his work as the manager of The Dangerous Alliance in WCW, Heyman's feud against Madusa, and much more.

Additionally, the "Busted Open" co-host cited Heyman's more recent WWE work, specifically his service as the manager for CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and now Roman Reigns. Bully shared his opinion that Heyman is one of the best managers in the history of the business.

"Imagine if Paul was inducted into the Hall of Fame via live remote from the ECW Arena," Bully continued. "I think that piece of nostalgia, people would've eaten up, they would've loved. But I do know that Paul likes to distance himself from ECW. Not because he's not proud of what he did there, but that's very much in his past."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.