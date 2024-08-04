Goldberg Opens Up About 'Tough' Decision To Return To WWE In 2016

After leaving WWE the first time in 2004 at WrestleMania 20 following his win against Brock Lesnar, Goldberg returned to the company in 2016 on "WWE Raw," eventually leading to Survivor Series where he shockingly defeated "The Beast" in just under 90 seconds. The former Universal Champion has now revealed that returning to WWE was much more difficult than he initially thought.

Speaking on "Insight," Goldberg explained that the main reason he wanted to step back into the ring was for his son, as he never had the opportunity to watch him wrestle in real time. He also went into detail about being nervous to come back due to having not wrestled actively for 12 years.

"I entertained them because of him [his son] and that was the only reason that I would go back and it wasn't because to use him like a pawn, it was to show him in real life what his dad used to do as opposed to always having to see it on YouTube ... it was a tough very tough decision, extremely tough but I pulled the trigger and I went with it. I don't know, was it 12 years that I've been off TV, as a big guy, as a big power dude who eats people for breakfast, it's tough when you're 12 years older to be that physical presence in the ring.

Goldberg continued to explain that one of his main fears was embarrassing his son if he was unable to perform at a high level while also admitting that he can be a very negative person but it's what makes him work harder to perfect himself.

