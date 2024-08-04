Why WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson Says He 'Might Not Have Been Anything' Without JYD

Arn Anderson has had an illustrious career in professional wrestling. As a founding member of the iconic Four Horsemen and a revered in-ring technician, Anderson's impact on the industry is undeniable. However, in a recent revelation, the WWE Hall of Famer attributes a crucial turning point in his career to an unexpected source – The Junkyard Dog. During an appearance on "Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw," Anderson recounted a pivotal moment that shaped his wrestling destiny, highlighting the surprising role JYD played in the creation of the Arn Anderson character.

"We're sitting around at TV. Everybody was in one room for Bill Watts...He said, we gotta get you a partner and we'll see. Any ideas? And nobody had any ideas. And out of the blue, a voice, 'hey Bill, Lunde looks just like Ole Anderson. Why don't you send him [to Jim Crockett] and make him an Anderson?' That was The Junkyard Dog," Anderson recalled. "Had it not been for JYD, I might've never been anything. So that's how stuff happens in this business."

This chance suggestion led to a meeting that would cement Anderson's place in wrestling history. The encounter with Ole Anderson, facilitated by JYD's observation, set the stage for the birth of a wrestling icon.

"They call us in. I walked in and Ole looks up and says, damn you do look like me. I didn't know if that was good or bad...He says, I'll tell you what, we'll give it a try. We're gonna call you Arn Anderson," Anderson remembered. "That's how it was born that day. Just like that."

Following his in-ring career, Arn Anderson's wrestling acumen continued to shape the industry for decades. Following his in-ring retirement, he spent years working behind the scenes as a producer and road agent for WWE, before transitioning to a similar role with AEW.

