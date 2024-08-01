WWE Exec Weighs In On Likelihood Of Potential Supercard With AEW

WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, Chris Legentil, addressed whether the company was likely to work with AEW. This year has seen a swift departure from the once self-contained WWE Universe, with inter-promotional deals struck with TNA, AJPW, Marigold, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and GCW over recent months. On the other side, AEW has struck consistent working relationships with NJPW, CMLL, and Stardom, best exemplified with the annual crossover event Forbidden Door. But the question remains as to whether the two juggernauts of North American wrestling could come together.

"No interest," Legentil answered sharply when asked by Richard Deitsch on the "Sports Media" podcast. Although he would make sure to clarify that there was no shade intended, "I just want to make clear that there's definitely a variety of excellent talent that don't currently reside in WWE. So there's no shot there that's being fired. It's just to say that the answer to your question is that no conversation has been had in relation to that."

AEW President Tony Khan appeared to have an open mind towards the prospect of working with WWE when he gave his take in February. He confirmed, like Legentil, that it wasn't something that had been formally discussed, but if the opportunity were to arise then he said he felt it could be interesting to pursue. However, he pushed back on the likelihood of it happening, likening the relationship to that of Marvel and DC, where working towards a common goal could be conflicted between which company comes out looking better.

