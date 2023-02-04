Tony Khan Addresses Idea Of AEW And WWE Working Together

In recent years, the concept of cooperation between wrestling companies has opened up doors previously thought to be forbidden, from Mickie James appearing in the 2022 Royal Rumble as Impact's Knockouts Champion to AEW and NJPW holding a joint pay-per-view. However, one door that will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future is the one between WWE and AEW. If the opportunity were to somehow arise, though, AEW boss Tony Khan has shared that he would not be opposed to it, as revealed on "WTF with Marc Maron."

"Who knows?" Khan said. "It's something I would certainly be open to, and I think it's an interesting thing for the future. It's not something that's ever really been done. They've kind of existed in their own space. We are working with a lot of wrestling promotions, and at times they've done stuff like that. But it would be a really interesting thing to see at some point." Despite Khan's openness to the idea, it's unlikely the two companies will be partnering up anytime soon. Maron, who is just now familiarizing himself with wrestling, predicted that WWE will eventually want to work with AEW in some capacity, with Khan pushing back on the likeliness of that happening.

Khan then compared the relationship between the two companies to another popular media rivalry. "I think it's like Marvel and DC," Khan continued. "You don't see those superheroes really crossing over very much. ... I think there'd be a lot of jostling for who's going to be positioned stronger. It would get very political."

