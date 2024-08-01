Eric Bischoff Addresses Idea Of Modified Chair For AEW Blood & Guts Headshot

Jack Perry and AEW courted controversy during the recent Blood & Guts Match on "AEW Dynamite," when Mark Briscoe walloped Perry in the head with a steel chair. On "Wise Choices," WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was asked about the possibility of the chair that Briscoe used being thinned out by some kind of shaving process.

"I don't know anything about shaved chairs or "Jungle" Jack Perry or anything else," Bischoff began. "But let's go back to shaving a chair because how does one shave a chair?" Bischoff isn't sure if the process requires a belt-sander or some kind of mechanical grinding device, musing on the process before turning the situation into an ad for his sponsor, Manscaped.

"It seems like a lot of work .. .if you're gimmicking a chair every time you use one," Bischoff said, believing the entire idea to be too time-consuming to be efficient. "It would be inconsistent as hell. Sometimes it would work really well, sometimes it wouldn't work really well ... I spent a little time in shop class ... I get the idea but I don't think that's an effective way to gimmick up a chair." Bischoff thinks it would be easier to purchase gimmicked chairs from a prop manufacturer. "Seems like a lot of work though," Bischoff reiterated. "Why go through all that work for a chair shot? Why not come up with something else?" The chair shot didn't do the damage Briscoe had hoped for though, as Perry remained defiant throughout the finale of the match, with The Elite's loss only coming when Matthew Jackson surrendered on Perry's behalf.

