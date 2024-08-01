AEW's Mercedes Mone Reacts To Former WWE Personality Jonathan Coachman

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone addressed comments made by former "WWE Raw" general manager Jonathan Coachman recently. Coachman said during "Refin' It Up" that Mone was exhibiting arrogance since joining AEW that she had never been able to "back up" while she was with WWE. He also said that Tony Khan was exposing her by booking her in promo segments, calling her "terrible on the microphone" and generally casting a negative light on her presentation in AEW. Mone had the chance to respond to the comments made by Coachman during this week's Mone Mag.

"I don't read Wrestle Press, but Wrestle Press, that centers on me, pops up in my social media feed," she wrote. "I didn't read the article. I just read the quote in the headline. I've been dealing with this kind of stuff for over a decade, so I'm used to it. But I am kind of annoyed with all these dumb old dudes in wrestling coming at me." "The CEO" recognized that she was a topic for discussion — "My name makes news" — and opined that her name was being mentioned to drive clicks and make money, "Maybe that's why I get paid what I do? Maybe? Lol. Plus, I'm sure it's hard to see a young woman know and receive her value — and, not to mention, make a lot more than they do." In closing, Mone said, "They can keep talking about me, whether negatively or positively. It reminds me that I must be doing something right."

Mone is scheduled to defend her title against Dr. Britt Baker, DMD at the biggest show on AEW's events calendar, All In, on August 25 at Wembley Stadium. She captured the title from Willow Nightingale during her in-ring debut for the promotion in May at Double or Nothing, later capturing the NJPW Strong Women's Championship from Stephanie Vaquer in a Title vs. Title match at Forbidden Door in June.