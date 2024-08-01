AEW TBS Champ Mercedes Mone Set To Wrestle First NJPW Match Since Breaking Her Ankle

NJPW has announced that AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is scheduled to wrestle at their Capital Collision show.

The Japanese promotion announced on social media that the former WWE star is set to return to the promotion for the first time since suffering an ankle injury last year. The promotion, though, did not announce whom Mone will face at show, which is set to take place in Washington, D.C. on August 30.

Mone sustained an ankle injury last May during her match with Willow Nightingale when she had held the NJPW Strong title. The injury, Mone claimed, was initially feared as being career-ending. Her contract with NJPW expired in late 2023, and a few months later she signed with AEW, debuting at the AEW Big Business special. Reports earlier this year had stated that NJPW was still keen on working with Mone despite her signing with AEW.

Four matches have so far been confirmed for the Capital Collision show, which is set to take place in D.C.'s Entertainment and Sports Arena. Gabe Kidd is set to defend his Strong Openweight Championship against Lio Rush, Fred Rosser and Tom Lawlor will face West Coast Wrecking Crew in a tag team match, while Zack Sabre Jr. is set to go one-on-one with Mexican star Titan. The one women's match confirmed for the show so far will see Trish Adora — who has wrestled on and off on AEW and ROH — face Stardom's HANAKO.