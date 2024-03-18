AEW Star Mercedes Mone Opens Up About 2023 Injury

Last week was a momentous occasion for Mercedes Mone, as the former WWE star made her AEW debut in front of a raucous Boston, Massachusetts crowd. The return was a long time coming for Mone after an ankle injury in May of last year knocked her out of action. Speaking to ESPN, Mone reflected on the severity of the injury and her reaction to it today.

"I can't watch that video back," Mone said. "It scares me. It makes me nervous. I don't know if I slipped. I don't know if it was a freak accident. I don't know if Willow [Nightingale] pushed me on purpose. I really don't know."

It seems likely that Mone's reference to Nightingale was in character, setting up a future storyline between the two. At the end of last week's "AEW Dynamite," Mone came to Nightingale's aid against Julia Hart and Skye Blue, but it seems likely that a rematch between the two will happen down the road.

As of now, Mone's first AEW match has yet to be determined. However, the company's next pay-per-view, AEW Dynasty, is scheduled to take place on April 21, which could be an opportune moment for her in-ring return.