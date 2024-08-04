Tommy Dreamer Assesses WWE Potential Of NXT Champ Roxanne Perez & Rival Thea Hail

In professional wrestling, where fortunes can pivot on a dime, Roxanne Perez and Thea Hail emerge as cornerstones of "NXT's" future. These wunderkinds, barely out of their teens, have set the developmental brand ablaze with their in-ring abilities and magnetic personas. As they arrive at the precipice of superstardom, there's been conversation about the impact these prodigies might eventually have on WWE's grand stage.

Tommy Dreamer recently held court on "Busted Open Radio" to talk about the fate of these young stars, stating that he has grand expectations for both of them.

"I think both women are gonna be future WWE champions on the main roster, but not right now. Be happy where you're at, because you're being spotlighted. You're being utilized. I think right now, you're the best and safest where you're at because you're on top. And just wait for the timing to be right, 'cause timing is everything in the business," declared Dreamer.

His words underscore the importance of booking and timing in the WWE. Dreamer further delved into the oft-debated topic of physical stature in women's wrestling, offering a counterpoint to the industry's stereotypical focus on height.

"I don't look at height. 'Cause I look at AJ Lee. I'll look at Zelina Vega. I look at Mickie James," Dreamer said. "Between Mickie and AJ, those are two women [where] I can see Roxanne Perez being in that mode ... I don't look at height with females being a bigger detraction. I look at opportunity and where they fit in as the bigger detraction."

Perez and Hail have been featured prominently on "NXT" recently despite them being 22 and 20 years of age, respectively, with the former even holding the women's title.

